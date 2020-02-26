Disney’s next adventures in the Star Wars franchise will take place 200 years before we met little Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.” The new collection of stories will fall under “Star Wars: The High Republic,” and the events will be told through adult and YA novels, children’s books, and comics. Disney confirmed a few of the comic publishers on Tuesday evening, naming Disney Lucasfilm Press, Del Rey, IDW Publishing, and Marvel in the announcement.

The announcement described the era adding, “Star Wars: The High Republic, which has previously been referred to as “Project Luminous”, will be set in an era when the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their zenith, about 200 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. This period on the Star Wars timeline will not overlap any of the filmed features or series currently planned for production, giving creators and partners a vast amount of room to tell Star Wars stories with new adventures and original characters.”

Disney already lined up a few of the authors that worked on the new collection, and many of them have worked on Star Wars novels over the past few years. On the list is Star Wars favorite Claudia Gray, who wrote “Leia Princess of Alderaan,” “Master & Apprentice,” and the very popular novel “Bloodlines.” The books are amazing, and I loved the ‘Thrawn’ series and the ‘Aftermath’ series. If you don’t have time to read them, do yourself a favor and listen to them on Audible, the production is amazing and I can’t recommend them enough.

“We are so excited to be opening up such a rich, fertile era for our authors to explore,” says Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in the announcement. “We’ll get to see the Jedi in their prime.”

