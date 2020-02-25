The next installment to the “Jurassic World” franchise now has a title. Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed the name on Tuesday afternoon on social media, telling followers to be on the hunt for “Jurassic World: Dominion” in 2021. Trevorrow’s Twitter announcement didn’t share any shots of the cast, or feature any Dinos, but the name of the film did appear on the slate during the film’s first day of shooting.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning to their roles for the new installment, after starring in both “Jurassic World” in 2015 and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in 2018. Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill are returning to the franchise in the new movie, with Dern playing Dr. Ellie Sattler, Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, and Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm. The returning cast was confirmed during a special Arclight Hollywood screening of “Jurassic World” last year.

Colin Trevorrow directed the first installment to the “Jurassic World” trilogy, which made $208M on its domestic opening weekend before grossing over $1.6B worldwide. J.A. Bayona took over as director for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which had a $148M domestic opening before grossing $1.3B worldwide.

All three films in the original trilogy did well in theaters, some better than others. Steven Spielberg directed the original “Jurassic Park,” and he is returning as an executive producer alongside Trevorrow for “Jurassic World: Dominion.” The first installment made $47M on opening weekend and went on to gross over $1B at the box office. Spielberg returned to the franchise to direct “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” in 1997, and that movie made $618M worldwide but failed to top the original. Jeff Goldblum returned to the franchise for that film, and Julianne Moore and Vince Vaughn joined the cast. Sam Neill and Laura Dern returned for “Jurassic Park III,” which only made $368.7M worldwide, and the franchise took a break. The third installment was directed by Joe Johnston.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 21, 2021, so you still have a long wait ahead.

