Starz set a premiere date for “Vida: Season 3,” announcing that the show will return with all-new episodes on April 26th. The network will air six episodes week-to-week on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, and on STARZPLAY across Europe and Latin America. “Vida” stars Melissa Barrera as Lyn, Mishel Prada as Emma, Ser Anzoategui as Eddy, Chelsea Rendon as Marisol, Carlos Miranda as Johnny, and Roberta Colindrez as Nico.

The Vida: Season 3 description reads, “Vida returns with Emma and Lyn riding on the heels of success. The bar is booming and their love lives are actually flourishing… until the Hernandez sisters discover a long-buried family secret that ruins their hard-won peace. The sisters find themselves face to face with old ghosts and new enemies, all while deciding if they can continue together as a family or if they should move on alone, for good this time.”

The show has been a hit on Starz during it’s first two seasons, both of which are “Certified Fresh” on RottenTomatoes with a perfect score of 100%, and the show was a Comedy Series Award–winner at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards. “Vida” is created and executive produced by Tanya Saracho, Robin Schwartz, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub, and Stephanie Langhoff.

“Vida: Season 3” wrapped filming in Los Angeles back in November 2019, and was written by an all-Latinx writers room and directed by Latina directors Jenée LaMarque and Tanya Saracho. Fans of the show can watch the official Season 3 trailer below, and should set a reminder to catch the series premiere on Starz on April 26th.

Earlier this year, Starz gave an eight-episode series order for “Run the World,” a new half-hour comedy created and written by Leigh Davenport, who will serve as an executive producer with showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser. Millicent Shelton directed the pilot, and the story follows a group of best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. The description adds, “At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together.” The cast includes Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, and Stephen Bishop, and the show could be out later this year.

