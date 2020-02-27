Universal Pictures dropped a first look trailer for Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld’s “Candyman,” reminding fans of the genre that the movie is hitting theaters this summer. The thriller stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo. Nia DaCosta directed the film, working off a script by Peele and Rosenfeld. This isn’t exactly a reboot, but it’s not a direct sequel either. The ambiguity allows fans of the original movies to see a new installment to the franchise, and you don’t have to know anything about the Candyman to enjoy the new story.

The studio describes the new “Candyman” movie as a “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror film by Bernard Rose. The original film was based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden. Virginia Madsen and Tony Todd starred in the first adaptation, which opened in fourth place domestically behind “Under Siege,” “The Last of the Mohicans,” and “The Mighty Ducks” with a $5.4M debut. The film had a slow start in theaters but made over $25.7M domestically, and even earned a sequel. Bill Condon directed “Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh” in 1995, which made $6M on its debut before grossing $13.9M domestically.

Universal Pictures will distribute “Candyman” globally within the U.S., with a release date slated for June 12th. The movie is currently scheduled to open against “Greenland” with Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, and David Denman. “Candyman” will open one-week after Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman: 1984” and one-week before Disney’s “Soul” and the untitled Judd Apatow & Pete Davidson comedy.

Under the Monkeypaw Productions banner, Jordan Peele wrote, produced and directed the critically acclaimed blockbuster “Get Out,” which received four Academy Award nominations and earned Peele the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The company’s second original feature, “Us,” featured Lupita Nyong’o and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. You can watch the official trailer below, and set a reminder to catch “Candyman” when it hits theaters in June.

