Kelly Clarkson will host NBC’s 2020 Billboard Music Awards on April 29th. This marks Clarkson’s third time hosting the popular award show, and this year’s event will be broadcast live from Las Vegas. Clarkson has a long history with NBC, and she servs as a coach on the Emmy Award-winning series “The Voice.” Clarkson also hosts the daytime program, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which was the fall season’s #1 new syndicated show. She is among the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25M albums and 40M singles.

“I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family,” Clarkson said. “I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!”

Over the years, Clarkson won three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, and one Country Music Assn. Award. She has released three #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, among 11 top 10’s and 27 total appearances. She has also dropped three #1 albums on the Billboard 200, among eight top 10’s in 11 total appearances. Her versatility has also resulted in seven #1 singles on the Dance Club Songs chart; four on both the Pop Songs and Adult Pop Songs charts; three on Adult Contemporary; and one on Hot Country Songs. To date in her career, she has drawn 61B in cumulative radio audience and 2.8B on-demand U.S. streams and sold 14.6M albums in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

The “2019 Billboard Music Awards” averaged 8M viewers, according to “live plus same day” Nielsens, delivering NBC’s best in-season Wednesday in 18-49, excluding Olympics, since 2016. The awards telecast jumped +110% above NBC’s Wednesday season average in the 18-49 demo and was up +1.5 million persons in total viewers to top every Big 4 entertainment telecast over the prior seven weeks in 18-49.

The “2020 Billboard Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, Kelly Clarkson, Robert Deaton and Amy Thurlow are executive producers.

