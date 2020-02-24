Shortly after Harvey Weinstein’s guilty chargers were confirmed on Monday afternoon, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris released a statement. Cateris applauded everyone who came forward with testimony and support for the victims, and had a clear message for the industry. Weinstein was found guilty of committing a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape on Monday, and was quickly taken into custody.

“Justice was served today and Harvey Weinstein was held accountable for his crimes,” Carteris said. “But it is only a beginning. We look forward to the Weinstein prosecution in Los Angeles where he will be brought to answer for other offenses. We hail the courage and conviction of the powerful survivors who brought this case to trial and saw it through to the verdict. This verdict sends a thunderous message to other harassers and abusers: You can’t run and you can’t hide any longer. Increasingly, if you harass or abuse, you will be reported, you will get caught and you will be prosecuted.”

“Our union unequivocally condemns discrimination, harassment and assault in all its forms and remains committed to finding solutions to ensure a safe work environment for our members wherever they work,” Carteris continued.

The statement added a message to union members, “For all SAG-AFTRA members across the globe, if you are being harassed or abused call your union at (855) SAG-AFTRA/(855) 724-2387 and press 1. Report the harassment or abuse to your employer right away and if warranted report it to law enforcement.”

Since the 2017 revelations, SAG-AFTRA has upped its protections for union members. In September 2019, the union pushed to standardize the use of intimacy coordinators on set, and in February, released a new framework for the system. The new contracts with members also bans any auditions in hotel rooms or any private residence, and the union has also pushed for more education in the steps to take after a sexual assault, or any sexual harassment has taken place.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.