The 2018 rom-com “Love, Simon” is getting a spinoff, and it’s not coming to Disney+, it’s coming straight to Hulu. The original series is called “Love, Victor,” and stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding.

The show is set in the world of the 2018 film, which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, “Simon Vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.” The series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. The description adds, “When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”

“’Love, Victor’ is funny, heartfelt and deeply affecting, and we were incredibly taken with the project,” said Craig Erwich, SVP Originals, Hulu. “The show’s contemporary lens and honest storytelling make it a perfect fit for the millions of fans on Hulu who already watch and see themselves in series like ‘Looking For Alaska,’ ‘Pen15’ and ‘Grown-ish.’”

“With Hulu now an integral part of our streaming family, our teams are closely collaborating and we have the unique ability to choose the best home for our original productions. All of us at Disney+ are incredibly proud of ‘Love, Victor’ and know the series will be a perfect addition to Hulu’s strong slate of young adult programming,” said Ricky Strauss, president, Disney+ Content and Marketing.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger added, “We are beyond excited that ‘Love, Victor’ will be joining Hulu’s fresh and authentic lineup of high school series and that we’ll be able to continue telling honest, important coming of age stories with our terrific group of writers and our tremendous ensemble.”

The film’s original writers, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, will serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy.

