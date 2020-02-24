Disney Channel’s top series for Kids and Girls 6-11, “Bunk’d,” is returning for a fifth season. Erin Dunlap, who joined the series as executive producer in season four, will return as sole showrunner for season five. Former executive producer Phil Baker will focus on development and other projects for the channel, but those weren’t confirmed at this time. According to the network, production on the new series will begin in fall 2020. The returning series regulars include Miranda May as cheerful camp owner Lou; Mallory James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, and Will Buie Jr. as the loveable but mischievous campers; Shelby Simmons and Israel Johnson as their quirky but well-intentioned counselors.

Kory Lunsford, vice president, Current Series, Disney Channels Worldwide, said, “‘BUNK’D’ has long been a strong ratings driver for Disney Channel, with funny, relatable characters and storylines that continue to resonate with kids everywhere. We’re very excited to embark on a fifth season with Erin and the talented young cast as they head off for another summer at Camp Kikiwaka. We also look forward to continuing our relationship with Phil, who brought us the blockbuster series ‘Good Luck, Charlie,’ as he works on developing new and exciting projects.”

“BUNK’D” is executive produced by Erin Dunlap. Created by Pamela Eells O’Connell, the series began as a spinoff to Disney Channel’s hit series “Jessie,” which ran from 2011 through 2015.

The show’s official description reads, “After purchasing Camp Kikiwaka—for one dollar—from the Ross siblings, the always cheerful Lou is adjusting to her new duties as camp director with her usual brand of over-the-top enthusiasm. She’s thrilled to be reunited with campers Destiny, Finn and Matteo, who have returned for another exciting summer full of fun and friendship. Lou also welcomes some new faces, including camp counselor Noah, an upbeat and enthusiastic actor from Hollywood; Ava, a tenacious counselor from the big city; and Gwen, an eccentric new camper who has spent her entire life living off the grid.”

Earlier this week Disney Channel confirmed the premiere date for the father/daughter comedy “Sydney to the Max.” That series is returning with a week of premieres on March 23rd, and stars Ruth Righi as the title character Sydney, Ian Reed Kesler as Max, Caroline Rhea as Judy Reynolds (in both decades), Ava Kolker as Sydney’s best friend Olive, and Jackson Dollinge. The show will be starting its second season on Disney Channel.

