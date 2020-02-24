Hulu confirmed on Monday that the platform picked up the streaming rights to the Academy Award-winning film “Parasite.” The platform confirmed the news on social media, telling followers, “The rumors are true. #Parasite is coming to Hulu on April 8.” If you don’t want to wait, you can already rent the digital version on iTunes and Prime Video.

“Parasite” made history at the 2020 Academy Awards, and the movie won awards for Best Picture, Directing, International Feature Film, and Writing for Original Screenplay. “Parasite” was the first non-English language film to win the award for Best Picture, and “Parasite” was also the first film from South Korea to be nominated in the International Feature Film category.

Directed by Joon-ho Bong, the movie stars Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee, and Yeo-jeong Jo. The story follows the wealthy Park Family and the poorer Kim Family. The two houses are brought together, and the Kims see a chance to increase their standings. The character Ki-woo decides that the Kim children should work for the Parks as a tutor and art therapist, to better integrate themselves with the wealthy Parks.

The studio’s description adds, “Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks.”

Hulu has two upcoming projects coming to the platform in March. Viewers can watch the documentary “Hillary” on March 6th, and the season premiere of “Little Fires Everywhere” on March 18th. “Little Fires Everywhere” is based on the best-selling novel by Celeste Ng. The limited-series features an all-star cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood, and Huang Lu.

