Netflix is bringing back “Atypical” for one last season. “Atypical: Season 4” is currently scheduled for 2021, and the final season will have 10 episodes. Robia Rashid created the series, with Mary Rohlich and Seth Gordon serving as executive producers.

“I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a season four of ‘Atypical,’” series creator Robia Rashad said in a statement. “And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story. Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It’s my hope that the legacy of ‘Atypical’ is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”

Netflix confirmed the final season on social media, telling followers, “Join Sam on one last expedition. Atypical will return for a fourth and final season.”

The show’s official description reads, “Atypical is a coming of age story that follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum as he searches for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the ongoing central theme of the series: what does it really mean to be normal? In season three, Sam starts his first year of college and is faced with the challenge of figuring out what success means for him, while adjusting to the changes that come with growing up. Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as his mother, Elsa, who continues her own journey of self-discovery as her children grow older and more independent, Michael Rapaport plays his father, Doug, and Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s sister, Casey. Recurring this season are Sara Gilbert as Sam’s new Ethics professor, and Eric McCormack as his art professor.”

The new release on Netflix this week was “Gentefied,” with “I am not Okay with This” releasing on February 26th, and “Altered Carbon: Season 2” releasing on February 27th. You can end the month with Elle Fanning’s “All the Bright Places” on February 28th. In March, look for “Ugly Delicious: Season 2” on March 6th, “On My Block: Season 3” on March 11th, “Feel Good” on March 19th, “Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker” on March 20th, and “Unorthodox” on March 26th.

