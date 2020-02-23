FOX confirmed that the multi-Emmy Award-winning dance competition series “So You Think You Can Dance” will return for a 17th season. Emmy Award nominee Cat Deeley will serve as host for the new season, which is scheduled to debut this summer.

Auditions for the “So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17” will start next month. Dancers can audition online by registering and uploading a video, or providing a link to a video of their performance. The network stated that selected dancers will be invited to attend auditions in Miami, New York, or Los Angeles. From those auditions, the dancers selected will be invited to Los Angeles to perform for judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Laurieann Gibson.

Last season featured highly-skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking, and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week for America’s votes in a variety of styles. Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale.

The series has received 64 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 16 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography for Mandy Moore; Travis Wall; Mia Michaels; Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo; Tyce Diorio and Wade Robson. “So You Think You Can Dance” also received awards in the category of Outstanding Costumes in 2014, 2010 and 2009, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design in 2012 and 2011.

The series is from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The show is executive-produced by series co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman, Mike Yurchuk, Jeff Thacker, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

