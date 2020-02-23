The new adaptation of “Emma” is charming audiences at the specialty box office this weekend. The film opened across five screens and made over $230K, setting a new per-screen average for 2020. The film, which is an adaptation of the Jane Austin novel, went into the weekend with great reviews, and currently sits with an 88% Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes, with an audience score of 100%. Autumn de Wilde directed the movie, and it stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, and Bill Nighy.

The official description reads, “Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of EMMA. Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.”

Benedict Andrews’ “Seberg” also opened at the specialty box office this weekend, pulling in $60.4K across 3 locations. The bio-drama stars Kristen Stewart, Yvan Attal, and Gabriel Sky, and is being distributed by Amazon Studios. “Seberg” has the advantage of getting a strong marketing push from Amazon when the film debuts on Prime Video later this year, but struggled against “Emma.”

The description reads, “Seberg is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others. In Benedict Andrews’ noir-ish thriller, Seberg’s life and career are destroyed by Hoover’s overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg’s activism.”

The national box office is slogging through the winter months but its still pulling in moderately high numbers. “Sonic the Hedgehog” split the box office with “The Call of the Wild” this weekend, and sprinted past the $100M mark domestically. “Birds of Prey” is still posting lower than expected numbers for a DC title, despite positive reviews, and reached the $70M+ mark over the weekend. Meanwhile, Sony Pictures’ “Bad Boys for Life” is still going strong, ranking in fifth-place on the domestic charts this week and nearing the $200M domestically after six weeks in theaters. The Oscar favorite “Parasite” is also taking advantage of the quiet release schedule and has already made close to $50M domestically and $204M worldwide. Two films that are about to end their theatrical run are “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “‘Star Wars Rise of Skywalker’ Goes Digital in March,” which have grossed over $310M and $514M respectively at the domestic box office.

