Netflix released a trailer and set a premiere date for “The Protector: Season 3,” which returns to Netflix with new episodes on March 6th. The series stars Cagatay Ulusoy, and the 10-episode superhero fantasy also features Hazar Erguclu, Funda Eryigit, Taner Olmez, Okan Yalabik, Bige Onal, and Burcin Terzioglu. Netflix released the new trailer on social media to build up the hype for the Season 3 premiere, telling followers, “Istanbul is in the palm of an unknown enemy, The Vizier. While Hakan now has the help of Nisan, Burak and a new Loyal Army, it is his past that enlightens him the most in this battle.”

“The Protectors: Season 3” description reads, “Hakan enters into a fierce battle to save Istanbul from returning to hell by his brother, who carries the blood of “The Protector”. While the city suffers from a fatal virus, Faysal and Ruya are getting closer to their evil plans. Hakan has to reach Nisan (Funda Eryiğit) to find an antidote and on this path Burak (Taner Ölmez) joins Hakan on this adventure to save the citizens of the city. Trying to survive against all this, Hakan must also find Vezir, the infamous immortal, the rebel, who is getting ready to conquer Istanbul with a fury of six hundred years. The history of Hakan’s ancestors sheds a light to his battle today and he gets ready for his journey between the past and the present.”

This weekend, Netflix premiered “Gentefied,” and “I am not Okay with This” releases on February 26th. “Altered Carbon: Season 2” will debut on February 27th, and Elle Fanning’s “All the Bright Places” will release on February 28th. In March, look for “Ugly Delicious: Season 2” on March 6th, “On My Block: Season 3” on March 11th, “Feel Good” on March 19th, “Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker” on March 20th, and “Unorthodox” on March 26th.

