Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” and FOX’s “Call of the Wild” are neck-and-neck at the box office this weekend. Early predictions had “Call of the Wild” topping the box office with a $28M debut, but the adaptation came up a little short. Meanwhile, “Brahms: The Boy II” struggled to find its footing, which could spell doom for the sequel when “The Invisible Man” releases in theaters next week. There are several new releases at the specialty box office you can look for over the next two weeks, if you aren’t in the mood for CG dogs and hedgehogs.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” brought in another $26.3M across 4,198 locations this weekend, down 54% from its record-setting debut last week. Now in its second week in theaters, the big-screen adaptation has made over $106.6M domestically. Jeff Fowler directed “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and the movie features Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, James Marsden, and Adam Pally. FOX’s “The Call of the Wild” landed in second-place on the domestic charts with a $24.8M weekend across 3,752 locations. Chris Sanders directed “Call of the Wild,” which features Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, and Cara Gee.

Third-place went to “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” which made another $7M, raising the film’s three week domestic total to $72.5M. Cathy Yan directed “Birds of Prey,” and the movie stars Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ella Jay Basco. “Brahms: The Boy II” debuted in fourth-place overall with a $5.9M weekend across 2,151 locations. William Bren Bell directed “Brahms: The Boy II,” which stars Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery, and Ralph Ineson. Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” managed to remain in the top-five for another week with a $5.8M weekend, raising the film’s six week total to $191M domestically.

Not making the Top Five but worth mentioning are this week’s specialty box office hits, “Emma” and “Seberg.” The adaptation of “Emma” made $230K across five locations, and “Seberg” made $60K at 3 locations. Autumn de Wilde directed “Emma,” which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, and Mia Goth. Benedict Andrews directed “Seberg,” which features Kristen Stewart, Yvan Attal, and Gabriel Sky.

The big release next week is Universal Pictures’ thriller “The Invisible Man” with Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, and Michael Dorman. That’s the only wide-release on the schedule, but there are a few limited-releases you should look for at the specialty box office. The fantasy-drama “Wendy” is opening against the crime-drama “Blood on Her Name,” which stars Bethany Anne Lind, Will Patton, Elisabeth Röhm, and Jared Ivers. You can also look for the comedy-drama “Greed” with Asa Butterfield, Isla Fisher, Shanina Shaik, and Sophie Cookson.

