AMC announced that Annie Murphy will star in “Kevin Can F*** Himself,” an upcoming dark-comedy that follows a woman who escapes her confines and discovers her rage. According to the network, “Kevin Can F*** Himself” will consist of eight, hour-long episodes for the first season, but we don’t have a premiere date at this time.

The official description reads, “Kevin Can F*** Himself probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife. Kevin Can F*** Himself looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life.”

“Annie is an undeniable talent with the ability both to play comedy and to break your heart. She is the perfect fit for the role of Allison, the perfect actor to bring to life creator Valerie Armstrong’s genius vision,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “Cracking open the conventions of the ‘classic’ American sitcom to expose what’s swirling beneath, in this highly inventive and entertaining way, is the kind of story we are hugely excited to tell at AMC.”

You probably know Annie Murphy best from her role in “Schitt’s Creek,” which also stars Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Chris Elliott. Murphy plays Alexis Rose in the show, the daughter of Eugene Levy and O’Hara. She recently picked up Critics’ Choice Nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the series. Murphy was first nominated in 2016 for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actress in a Comedy, and she is now a three-time nominee (2016/2018/2019) and received a Gracie Award (Actress in a Breakthrough Role) in 2018. Murphy wrote, produced, and acted in “The Plateaus,” a CBC web series, which also features Elisha Cuthbert, Jay Baruchel, Sam Roberts, and Kevin MacDonald. She is a graduate of both the Canadian Film Centre Actors’ Conservatory and the Theatre Performance Program at Concordia University.

“Kevin Can F*** Himself” was developed as part of AMC’s “scripts-to-series” model, which opens writers’ rooms to develop potential series that, in success, move straight-to-series. The show is created and executive produced by Valerie Armstrong and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.