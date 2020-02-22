Universal Pictures set the 1917 digital release date on Friday. The war-drama will release on digital on March 10th, followed by the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on March 24th. Sam Mendes directed the movie, which features George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

You can order the digital version right here on iTunes and Prime Video and have it ready for release day. If you would like the retail version, you can find it right here on Amazon.

The official description reads, “In 1917 at the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.”

The film opened on Christmas Day at the specialty box office, where it made $576K on its domestic opening weekend. “1917” went on to make over $147M domestically and over $327M worldwide. The movie was nominated for 10 Academy Awards in 2020, including Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay. “1917” went on to win three Academy Awards: Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects. The movie did even better at the BAFTAS, winning seven of its nine nominations. The movie picked up awards for Best Director, Outstanding British Film of the Year, Best Film, and Best Cinematography just to name a few. “1917” was produced by Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall, and Brian Oliver.

Mendes is an executive producer on the new “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” series coming to Showtime. That show comes from creator John Logan, and features Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza, and Nathan Lane.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.