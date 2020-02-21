Disney Channel set a premiere date for “Sydney to the Max: Season 2” on Friday afternoon. The popular daughter/father comedy will premiere with a week of five new episodes, starting on March 27th. Fans of the comedy can watch the show on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Following the debut week, new episodes will premiere on Fridays. The series stars actress and musician Ruth Righi as the title character Sydney, Ian Reed Kesler as Max, Caroline Rhea as Judy Reynolds (in both decades), Ava Kolker as Sydney’s best friend Olive, Jackson Dollinger as young Max and Christian J. Simon as young Max’s best friend Leo.

Set in the present day with flashbacks to the 1990s, “Sydney to the Max” continues to follow outgoing middle schooler Sydney Reynolds who lives with her single dad Max in the house he grew up in, along with her free-spirited grandmother Judy. As Sydney navigates becoming a teenager alongside her bestie Olive, Max’s flashbacks of his childhood with his best friend Leo parallel her adventures, illustrating how life’s “growing pains” evolve but don’t really change.

According to the network, season two “will continue to deliver the perfect balance of humor and heart—in every decade—while showcasing hilarious adventures about friendship, family and the unexpected twists and turns of growing up.”

The description for ‘Sydney to the Max: Season 2’ adds, “Sydney will tackle a variety of seventh-grade milestones, including trying out for the fencing team, attending her first school dance and setting out to save the environment with her best friends. In the 90s, Max and Leo will focus on the “causes” that were important to them—stopping their school from getting rid of junk food, learning the best way to ask a girl to the school dance and starting a rap club.”

Created and executive produced by Mark Reisman, production on season three will commence next month. “Sydney to the Max” is a production of It’s A Laugh Productions, Inc.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.