Netflix announced a new series called “The Chair” with Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass. The six-episode half-hour dramedy is centered around the Chair of an English department at a major university and comes from writer, showrunner, and executive producer Amanda Peet. Netflix also stated that Annie Julia Wyman co-wrote the pilot, but the company stopped short of announcing a premiere window.

Golden Globe Award-winning actress Sandrah Oh will star and serve as an executive producer in the series. David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Bernie Caulfield will also serve as executive producers. Netflix only confirmed Oh and Duplass for the new series at this time, but more information will be announced when the show goes into production later this year. Sandra Oh’s “Killing Eve” is coming back for a third season in April, and the show has already been renewed for Season 4. BBC America confirmed that “Sex Education” writer, Laura Neal, will be the lead writer for the show’s next season. Fans can catch that series, which stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, and Kim Bodina, when it returns on April 26th on BBC America and AMC. Fans of Duplass can see him in Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” as Chip Black, and that series also features Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, and Steve Carell.

If you’re looking for something to stream on Netflix, the upcoming Netflix schedule includes “Gentefied” on February 21st, “I am not Okay with This” on February 26th, “Altered Carbon: Season 2” on February 27th, and Elle Fanning’s “All the Bright Places” on February 28th. In March, look for “Ugly Delicious: Season 2” on March 6th, “On My Block: Season 3” on March 11th, “Feel Good” on March 19th, “Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker” on March 20th, and “Unorthodox” on March 26th.

