Amazon Studios finalized the creative team behind “Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina,” an action-comedy based on the universe of Critical Role. The story development and scriptwriting team includes a long-list of industry veteran writers, and all of them have worked on successful series in the past. The list includes Brandon Auman, Emmy Award winner Ashly Burch, Jennifer Muro, WGA Award winner Marc Bernardin, Independent Spirit Award nominee Chris “Doc” Wyatt, Emmy Award nominee Kevin Burke, Daniel Thomsen, and Eugene Son as story editor. The team also includes Meredith Kecskemety as writer’s assistant.

The writing team collectively has worked on “Star Wars Resistance,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Adventure Time,” “Star Wars: Forces of Destiny,” “Justice League Action,” “Castle Rock,” “Carnival Row,” “Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man,” “Marvel’s Rocket & Groot,” “Westworld,” “Transformers: Cyberverse,” “Marvel Rising,” “Avengers Assemble,” “Ben 10: Omniverse,” and “Niko and the Sword of Light.” Fans of Critical Role should be in good hands throughout the first season.

If you’re new to the universe, “Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina” follows a group of second-rate adventurers on a quest to save the realm from terrifying monsters and dark magical forces. Throughout the first season, the characters will face undead giants, overthrow a sinister necromancer, and confront a powerful curse that has taken root inside their own group. Through it all, they learn how to function as a team, and discover they’re much more than that: they’re family.

Earlier this year, Critical Role launched “The Legend of Vox Machina” as a Kickstarter campaign for a 22-minute animated special produced by Emmy Award-winning studio Titmouse, reaching their original funding goal within minutes. The campaign continued to gain traction thanks to Critical Role’s passionate fanbase, becoming the most-funded TV, film, or animated project in Kickstarter history and raising over $11.3M. The fan support led to an increase of 24 episodes across two seasons, with Amazon Prime Video serving as the exclusive streaming home for the animated series.

