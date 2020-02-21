The IMAX Corporation announced that Daisy Ridley will narrate the company’s latest educational film, “Asteroid Hunters.” The project takes a detailed look at asteroids, their cosmic origins, and the potential threat they pose to our world. The film will be released in select IMAX and IMAX 3D theatres starting on April 17th. Written and produced by Phil Groves and directed by W.D. Hogan, “Asteroid Hunters” introduces asteroid scientists and reveals the cutting-edge tools and techniques they use to detect and track asteroids. “Asteroid Hunters” was filmed using IMAX cameras and mixed in immersive IMAX 12.0 channel sound.

The description adds, “The effects of an asteroid impact could be catastrophic and while the current probability of an event in our lifetime is low, the potential consequences make the study of asteroids an incredibly important area of scientific research. Witness the latest in planetary defense and how science, ingenuity and determination combine to explore the world’s most preventable natural disaster.”

“I am so very excited to work with IMAX to continue transporting audiences into space,” said Daisy Ridley. “Asteroid Hunters showcases the brilliant minds of scientists and true planetary defenders working to protect our world and reminding us what our people are capable of when united by a common goal.”

Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment and Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp., added, “We’re thrilled to have the very talented Daisy Ridley join the IMAX family as the voice of Asteroid Hunters. The IMAX experience is unmatched when it comes to space exploration and we’re delighted to deliver another top-quality presentation to educate our audiences about the fascinating science behind asteroid detection and prevention.”

“Asteroid Hunters has been a real passion project for me and I am so happy to be working with IMAX to bring this very important topic to the forefront,” said producer/writer Phil Groves. “IMAX offers an immersive experience like no other and to have someone of Daisy Ridley’s caliber to help share our message is truly special.”

Fans probably know Daisy Ridley best from her breakthrough role as Rey in the 2015 film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” She reprised her role as Rey in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in 2017 and was most recently seen in the final film in the trilogy, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” directed by JJ Abrams. Her other film credits include “Ophelia,” “Peter Rabbit,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Only Yesterday,” and the upcoming “Chaos Walking.” She also served as an executive producer on the documentary “The Eagle Huntress” and will be an executive producer on the television adaptation of the Maggie Hope book series.

