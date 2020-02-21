A PAW Patrol movie is coming to theaters in 2021. Paramount Pictures will distribute the film, which is slated for August 2021 with Cal Brunker directing. The big-screen adaptation is based on the award-winning, hit preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast globally by Nickelodeon.

“We are thrilled to partner with Paramount and Nickelodeon to bring the PAW Patrol franchise, and the characters that children love, to the big screen,” said Dodge. “This first foray into the arena of feature film marks a significant strategic expansion for Spin Master Entertainment and our properties. This demonstrates our commitment to harnessing our own internal entertainment production teams to develop and deliver IP in a motion picture format and allows us to connect our characters to fans through shared theatrical experiences.”

“Expanding PAW Patrol into the world of theatricals is a major milestone for this iconic property, and we can’t wait for kids and families everywhere to experience it together,” said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. ”We are incredibly excited to work with Spin Master Entertainment and our sister division Paramount Pictures on this latest title from the Nickelodeon Movies slate.”

“We are thrilled to be distributing this film and sharing the beloved PAW Patrol universe with audiences around the globe,” said Marc Weinstock, Paramount’s President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, and Mary Daily, Co- President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution.

The PAW Patrol movie is the first of several feature films in the works by Spin Master’s Entertainment division. According to the announcement, Spin Master Entertainment’s Executive Vice President, Jennifer Dodge, will produce the film and Ronnen Harary, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Spin Master, Adam Beder, Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnership & Franchise Development for Spin Master, and Peter Schlessel will executive produce.

