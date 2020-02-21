Star Wars and ‘the child’ were the center of attention at year’s New York Toy Fair. The Star Wars brand came out in full force with new merchandise tied to “The Mandalorian,” including a multitude of toys for fans of baby Yoda. “The Mandalorian” wasn’t the only series that Disney was promoting this year, as the animated shows “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” prepares to blast off later this week.

It’s exciting that the Clone troopers are returning to battle the separatists, but “The Mandalorian” was the centerpiece of the Star Wars merch on display. Disney unveiled new toys, collectibles, books, home goods, apparel, games, accessories and more, all inspired by the new character. The highlights include an animatronic edition figure, which is available to pre-order today while supplies last, as well as Star Wars TROUBLE: The Mandalorian Edition and Star Wars OPERATION: The Mandalorian Edition games, both from Hasbro. There are also new LEGO construction sets featuring the Mandalorian’s Razor Crest ship and LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child 75317 building kit. These newer items and more will hit retail later this year, but you can pre-order most of them from official retailers like Amazon. Other Baby Yoda gear is on its way from Hasbro, Funko, Mattel, and Build-A-Bear.

“Finding ways to engage and surprise audiences with this new Star Wars story has been a tremendous opportunity,” said The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau. “And holding back on product development gave everyone the chance to discover the character affectionately known to fans as “Baby Yoda” together. This is something special in the age of spoilers. I am so appreciative of the partnership with the teams at Lucasfilm and Disney who are translating these characters into products for fans to enjoy.”

Disney had to keep the tiny green character a secret for the “The Mandalorian: Season 1,” so the company didn’t have merch ready to sell for the 2019 holidays. The lack of toys and collectibles drove up the demand for goods, and Disney said that “Baby Yoda” was the top trending “baby” search on Google in the United States for 2019, and pre-orders of the Child product routinely hitting #1 across retail e-commerce sites like Amazon, Walmart.com, and Target.com. One of the first officially licensed collectibles to hit the shelves was Funko’s ‘The Child’ Pop! bobblehead, which was the top-selling pre-order figure of all-time.

“The Mandalorian” wasn’t the only Star Wars property at this year’s event. The Emmy Award-winning animated series, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” was back to promote the show’s seventh and final season ahead of its premiere on Disney+. In celebration of the series, Hasbro revealed a Mandalorian Darksaber Lightsaber, as well as additional products featuring Star Wars: The Clone Wars fan-favorite characters as part of their all-new Mission Fleet line of vehicles and figures. These include an Anakin Skywalker Jedi Starfighter Vehicle, Ahsoka Rano Aquatic Attack Micro Vehicle and Figure, and Captain Rex Clone Combat Vehicle and Figure. Disney Parks is also celebrating the return of the classic series with new items including Star Wars: The Clone Wars Clone Trooper pins, apparel and Ahsoka Tano Mickey Ears designed by Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka Tano and founder of Her Universe.

The 12-episode final season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” premieres February 21 on Disney+, with new episodes streaming every Friday.

Additional products tied to other milestone moments, such as the home entertainment release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” just to name a few, will round out offerings across multiple categories hitting shelves throughout the year.

“From breakout characters like the Child to the beloved Skywalker Saga and everything in between, Star Wars has the ability to connect with fans generation after generation,” said Ken Potrock, president, consumer products commercialization, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “It’s an honor to be able to deliver products and experiences that allow our fans around the world to celebrate their favorite characters and stories 365 days a year.”

The New York Toy Fair runs February 22nd through the 25th at the Jacob K. Javits Center.

