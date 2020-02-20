Sony Pictures shared a preview of the animated-comedy “Connected,” from director Mike Rianda and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 18th, opening against the Michael B. Jordan drana “Without Remorse” and the Kingsman prequel “The King’s Man.” Early reports of Abbi Jacobson’s casting called the film “The Mitchells vs The Machines,” but it seems that Sony Pictures is now calling the movie “Connected.”

The official description reads, When Katie Mitchell, a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time. Katie and Rick are joined by the rest of the family, including Katie’s wildly positive mom Linda, her quirky little brother Aaron, and the family’s delightfully chubby pug Monchi for the ultimate family road trip. Suddenly, the Mitchells’ plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it’s time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!”

Fans of “Gravity Falls” might recognize Mike Rianda’s name in the credits, he also co-wrote and co-directed the movie with Jeff Rowe. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller brought moviegoers “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “The Lego Movie,” and “Connected” features an all-star cast of voice talent. The animated-comedy stars Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, and Olivia Colman.

Not too many family-friendly films will compete with “Connected” in September. The “Monster Hunter” adaptation might appeal to younger kids who played the game, but the movie is rated PG-13. The other films are for the older crowd, with “The Devil Made Me Do It” and Sharon Stone’s “What About Love” taking up separate weekends.

