WarnerMedia and YouTube TV are joining forces. The two companies announced a new distribution relationship on Thursday that that will deliver HBO’s entertainment, sports, and news network portfolio to YouTube TV members that subscribe to the streaming service. The pact expands upon the existing carriage agreement between the two companies, which already includes TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, and Cartoon Network. The new deal adds access to the HBO and Cinemax services. As part of a new deal, YouTube TV has also committed to distributing WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max streaming platform when it launches this spring.

“As consumers’ media consumption habits continually evolve and the landscape becomes more and more dynamic, our goal remains constant, and that is to make the portfolio of WarnerMedia networks available as widely as possible,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. “YouTube has been a valued partner for a number of years, and we’re pleased to not only extend our existing agreement, but also make HBO and Cinemax – and soon HBO Max – available to YouTube TV customers for the first time.”

“Our commitment at YouTube TV is to deliver TV to our members how and when they want it,” said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with WarnerMedia to deliver their family of networks that are popular among our members, as well as introduce HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max to our growing line-up of premium content.”

WarnerMedia stated that both linear and on-demand HBO and Cinemax content will debut on YouTube TV this spring, providing instant access to the service’s customers for the first time. This includes hits like “Watchmen,” “Big Little Lies,” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” as well as “Succession,” “Westworld” and “The Outsider,” as well as comedy series like “Barry,” “Insecure” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” You’ll also find classic content, like the old “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” and the “Sex and the City” episodes.

Upcoming HBO releases this spring include returning favorites “High Maintenance” and “My Brilliant Friend” and the upcoming limited series “The Plot Against America,” “The Undoing” and “I Know This Much Is True.” WarnerMedia’s TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network have been available to YouTube TV customers since 2018 and will continue to be available on the service.

If you’re unclear on what YouTube TV is, the platform is a subscription streaming service that lets you watch live and on-demand TV from 70+ top networks. You can watch live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan with 6 accounts per household.

