We are just a few weeks away from ‘Killing Eve: Season 3,” but BBC America is already working on the fourth season. The network confirmed that Laura Neal will be the lead writer for the new season, joining the list of lead writers that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote. You might already be a fan of Neal’s work, which includes “Sex Education” and “Secret Diary of a Call Girl.”

The network renewed “Killing Eve” for a fourth season last month, well ahead of season three premiere which is set for April 26th. According to the network, Season four of “Killing Eve” will go into production later this year. In addition to lead writer, Laura will be an executive producer on season four. “Killing Eve” stars Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice Award winner Sandra Oh, Emmy and BAFTA winner Jodie Comer, Emmy nominee and BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw and BAFTA nominee Kim Bodnia.

“Killing Eve smashes television tropes in every way, both on the screen and behind it,” said Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance. Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve.”

“Laura is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything,” said Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle. “She’s wicked and wild, emotional and provocative. The stories we are already creating for season four promise a pitch-black riot.”

“After the most incredible year on Killing Eve, I’m so excited the next season is going to be led by such a brilliant talent,” said Season Three Lead Writer and Executive Producer Suzanne Heathcote. “I cannot wait to see what amazing things Laura’s going to do with this world and the characters in it.”

BBC America stated that Season two of the drama had the highest rate of growth of any returning TV drama since the final season of AMC’s “Breaking Bad” in 2013, doubling its season one audience in Live+SD. Both seasons earned its lead writers Emmy nominations for their work. Don’t forget to set a reminder for “Killing Eve: Season 3,” which premieres on April 26th.

