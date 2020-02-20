HBO’s Westworld: Season 3 now has an official trailer, giving fans a preview of the new season that is scheduled to start in March. HBO confirmed the March 15th premiere date earlier this year, and the network stated that the Emmy winning drama series will have eight episodes in the third season. “Westworld” was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are also executive producers, and you can watch “Westworld: Season 3” on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

The returning cast for the third season includes Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Emmy winner Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton. They will be joined by the new cast members this season, which are Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan.

The show has been a consistent award winner for HBO over the last two seasons. Season 1 and Season 2 of “Westworld” received a combined 42 Emmy nominations, and the show dominates most of the categories. The second season’s 20 Emmy nominations resulted in three wins, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Thandie Newton), Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series.

“Westworld” was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson, and Denise Thé. The production companies behind the series include Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The show is based on the film written by Michael Crichton. This is the first official trailer for “Westworld: Season 3,” but more ad-spots will most likely pop-up on social-media before the big premiere. hbo

