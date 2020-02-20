The new season of “Reno 911” now has an official cast. The show stars co-creators Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, and Kerri Kenney-Silver, who will be joined by Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, and Carlos Alazraqui. Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong will also be featured in the new episodes. The original series ran for six seasons on Comedy Central, and the comedy follows the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff’s Department.

If you need a reminder, Robert Ben Garant is Deputy Travis Junior; Thomas Lennon is Lt. Jim Dangle; Kerri Kenney-Silver is Deputy Trudy Wiegel; Niecy Nash is Deputy Raineesha Williams; Wendi McLendon-Covey is Deputy Clementine Johnson; Cedric Yarbrough is Deputy S. Jones; Carlos Alazraqui is Deputy James Garcia; Ian Roberts is Sergeant Jack Declan; Joe Lo Truglio is Deputy Frank Rizzo; and Mary Birdsong is Deputy Cherisha Kimball.

“Reno 911!” was recently greenlit for a new, seventh season by Quibi with producing partner Comedy Central Productions. Quibi also confirmed that Ben Garant, Kenney-Silver and Lennon will also write the new season. Peter Principato of Artists First will executive produce the series along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher, with Wendi McLendon-Covey also producing the series.

Other Quibi projects in the works include Sophie Turner’s thriller “Survive” with Corey Hawkins, which was directed by Mark Pellington. The story follows two survivors of a plane crash on a remote snow-covered mountain. Liam Hemsworth and Christopher Waltz are starring in the “Most Dangerous Game” from director Phil Abraham. That movie also features Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Natasha Bordizzo, and Jimmy Akingbola. In that film, Hemsworth’s character agrees to be hunted to try and win prize-money to save his sick wife. You can also look for Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook’s “The Fugitive.” That project also features Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Brian Geraghty, Genesis Rodriguez, and Keilani Arellanes. Quibi is also launching “The Stranger” with Maika Monroe.

If you’re looking for a comedy, Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson are starring in “Flipped” from creators Steve Mallory and Damon Jones. Other projects in the works include a new talk show with Demi Lovato and a prank show with host Cara Delevingne. Quibi launches on April 6th.

