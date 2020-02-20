Hulu shared an official trailer for “Little Fires Everywhere,” a new series based on the best-selling novel by Celeste Ng. The show features an all-star cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood, and Huang Lu. “Little Fires Everywhere” is currently scheduled to premiere on Hulu on March 18th, and you can get a quick preview of the adaptation with Thursday’s new trailer.

The official description reads, “Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street, and ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Liz Tigelaar will serve as creator, showrunner, and executive producer on the show, with executive producers Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone, and Lynn Shelton. Author Celeste Ng also serves as producer on the project.

Hulu’s description reads, “Normal People tracks the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in a small town in the west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, he’s well-liked and popular, while she’s lonely, proud, and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers – one they are determined to conceal. A year later, they’re both studying in Dublin and Marianne has found her feet in a new social world but Connell hangs at the sidelines, shy and uncertain.”

On March 6th, Hulu is releasing the documentary “Hillary.” The project includes moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life. The documentary also includes interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends and journalists, and the series “examines how she became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world,” according to the description.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.