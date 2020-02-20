Sarah Paulson’s new thriller “RUN” now has an official trailer. Aneesh Chaganty directed the movie, which stars Sarah Paulson and newcomer Kiera Allen. Paulson’s character could take her place among the other great mothers of the horror-genre, but you’ll have to wait until May to see the movie.

The official description reads, “They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film “Searching,” comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.”

Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian produced “Run,” which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 8th. “Run” is opening against Reese Witherspoon’s “Legally Blonde 3;” “Covers” with Dakota Johnson, Bill Pullman, and June Diane Raphael; and Tom Hanks’ war-drama “Greyhound.” That’s the same weekend that the comedy-drama “The Personal History of David Copperfield” releases at the specialty box office, and that movie stars Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, and Peter Capaldi.

May is filled with blockbusters, starting at the top of the month with Marvel’s “Black Widow” movie on May 1st. Toni Collette’s “Dream Horse” is opening that same weekend but in a limited number of theaters so check your local listings. The other big releases include Amy Adams’ “The Woman in the Window;” the animated-comedy “Scoob!;” the thriller “Spiral;” “Fast & Furious 9;” “SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run;” A24’s “The Green Knight;” Disney’s “Artemis Fowl;” and “Irresistible” with Mackenzie Davis, Rose Byrne, Steve Carell, and Natasha Lyonne.

Fans of Paulson can also see her in the upcoming “RATCHED” TV series from Evan Romansky and Ryan Murphy. That limited-series serves as a prequel of sorts, as Paulson plays a younger Nurse Ratched from the story “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

