Freeform has a mixed bag of premieres and finales on the March 2020 schedule. Shows like “grown-ish,” “Good Trouble,” and “Party of Five” are coming to a close, while “Motherland: Fort Salem” and “Siren” are just around the corner.

On March 4th, there are two big finales running back-to-back. The “Party of Five” reboot is holding a special 90-minute finale episode that night, followed by the “Good Trouble” finale for the back-half of Season 2. On the following night, March 5th, you can catch the spring finale for the hit comedy “grown-ish.” That’s the same night as the “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” Season 1 finale, so set a reminder to catch both episodes.

The big premiere in March is “Motherland: Fort Salem,” which Freeform has been teasing since March 2019. The premiere episode is scheduled for March 18th, and the show stars Taylor Hickson, Amalia Holm, Ashley Nicole Williams, and Lyne Renee.

The official description for “Motherland: Fort Salem” reads, “Set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the burgeoning government to fight for their country, the series follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with the more dominant women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats that are familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.”

The YA drama “The Bold Type” will continue to air its Season 4 episodes in March, leading up to the Spring finale on March 26th. As for renewals, the latest announcements were that “grown-ish” is coming back for Season 4, and “Good Trouble” will return for Season 3. Don’t forget about “Siren,” which will start Season 3 on April 2nd. Season 2 of “Siren” ranked as Freeform’s most-watched series of last year on the network, so the premiere will probably worth the wait.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.