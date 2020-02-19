Jennifer Lawrence’s new comedy, “Don’t Look Up,” is coming to Netflix. Adam McKay is directing the comedy, which tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy the planet. McKay also wrote the script and will produce with Kevin Messick. The director’s most recent feature, “VICE,” went on to receive eight Academy Award nominations, and In 2016, McKay won the Academy Award, BAFTA and WGA for Best Adapted Screenplay with his co-writer Charles Randolph for “The Big Short.”

Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook.” She has been nominated for three additional Oscars for “Joy,” “American Hustle” and “Winter’s Bone.” She recently wrapped production on Lila Neugebauer’s untitled film for A24 in which she stars and produced alongside Justine Polsky. Following “Don’t Look Up”, she will star in and produce “Mob Girl” to be directed by Paolo Sorrentino for Universal Pictures through Excellent Cadaver’s first-look film deal and partnership with Makeready.

In the announcement, McKay said, “I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call “a dynamite act”. And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix films added, “Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture. Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.”

Principal photography will start in April, and Netflix will release the film later this year.

The upcoming Netflix schedule includes “Gentefied” on February 21st, “I am not OK with This” on February 26th, “Altered Carbon: Season 2” on February 27th, and Elle Fanning’s “All the Bright Places” on February 28th. In March, look for “Ugly Delicious: Season 2” on March 6th, “On My Block: Season 3” on March 11th, “Feel Good” on March 19th, “Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker” on March 20th, and “Unorthodox” on March 26th.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.