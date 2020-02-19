Bleecker Street released a trailer for “Dream Horse” on Wednesday morning, which tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by a small-town Welsh bartender named Jan Vokes. The movie stars Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri, and Anthony O’Donnell, and features Nicholas Farrell and Sian Phillips. “Dream Horse” recounts an unlikely race horse’s rise through the ranks with grit and determination to go on and race in the Welsh Grand National. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1st, and was directed by Euros Lyn. Katherine Butler and Tracy O’Riordan produced the movie, which was written by Neil McKay.

“Dream Horse” will open at the specialty box office, so check your local listings to see if it’s playing in your area. That’s the same weekend that Marvel’s “Black Widow” opens in theaters, so you might have to hit an arthouse theater in your town.

The official description adds, “The film tells the true story of Jan Vokes, (Academy Award nominee Toni Collette) a Welsh cashier and bartender, who decides to breed and rear a race horse. She persuades her neighbors and friends to contribute financially to the project. The group’s unlikely investment plan pays off as the horse rises through the ranks and puts them in a race for the national championship.”

Toni Collette is also expected to star in the sci-fi thriller “Stowaway” from director Joe Penna. That project also stars Anna Kendrick, Shamier Anderson, and Daniel Dae Kim, and follows a stowaway on a mission to Mars. Fans of Collette can also look for “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” a horror-thriller based on the book from Iain Reid with director Charlie Kaufman. Both of those projects are expected to release later this year.

