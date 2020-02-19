The original SpongeBob SquarePants voice cast is returning for “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years,” the brand-new animated spinoff of the beloved hit series. The show is scheduled to premiere in July, and the CG-animated prequel will have a 13 episode first season, and follows 10-year-old SpongeBob during his summer at sleepaway camp. The first season stars Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), all of whom are reprising their iconic roles in this new series.

“When our younger characters first meet in Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, there is an instant chemistry among them that could only be conveyed by the incredible talents who have lived and breathed them every day for the last two decades,” said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon. “We are so excited to have the original SpongeBob cast join our new series, which is incredibly inventive and funny, and visually stunning in CG.”

“Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” will also feature returning SpongeBob SquarePants voice cast members Mary Jo Catlett (Mrs. Puff), Jill Talley (Karen) and Lori Alan (Pearl), among others. Nickelodeon also announced that Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) will join the cast as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

In the new series, SpongeBob and his pals spend the summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral. Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller serve as co-executive producers on “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years,” which is produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank.

Nickelodeon also announced that the popular animated characters from the Emmy Award-winning “The Loud House” will come to life in an all-new original live-action holiday TV movie called “The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas! (working title).” The network stated that casting is currently underway for the feature-length TV movie, which will begin production this summer and is set to premiere in the fourth quarter of this year.

“The holiday season calls for big event programming for the entire family, and there can be no bigger family event than Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters literally springing to life in this first-ever live-action translation of Nickelodeon’s top-rated animated series,” said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. “This feature-length original TV movie will spread holiday cheer for the whole family with humor, heart, hijinks and siblings…lots and lots of siblings.”

In “The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas!,” Lincoln is gearing up for the ultimate Christmas, until he finds out that most of his sisters have plans to be elsewhere for the big day. Determined to remind his family that they all need to be together, Lincoln and his best friend Clyde embark on a mission to sabotage their plans and preserve the family’s holiday traditions.

The live-action television film is written by Liz Maccie and executive produced by Michael Rubiner.

The Loud House animated series was recently greenlit for a fifth season and brand-new episodes are continuing to air on Nickelodeon. The series also won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children’s Animated Series and Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program in 2018. The original series follows 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. In addition to the series, the property also has been translated into a comic book series, which continues to roll out new stories. The series is executive produced by Rubiner. Karen Malach serves as producer and Kyle Marshall is supervising producer.

