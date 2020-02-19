Disney announced the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker digital release date on Wednesday morning. Directed by J.J. Abrams, the final installment to the Skywalker saga will release on digital and 4K UHD on March 17th, followed by the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD version on March 31st.

You can order the digital version and have it ready for release day right here on iTunes and Prime Video.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was one of several films that reached the $1B mark for Disney in 2019. The film had a $177.3M domestic opening back in December and made over $555.9M internationally. J.J. Abrams directed “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” and the movie features Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kelly Marie Tran. The movie also features Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Ian McDiarmid.

The next big release in the Star Wars franchise is “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” which is releasing a final season on Disney+ this week. Disney confirmed that the final twelve all-new episodes will launch on Disney+ starting on February 21st. “The Clone Wars” comes from Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of “The Mandalorian,” another hit on the Disney+ platform. The new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” stars Matt Lanter as “Anakin Skywalker,” Ashley Eckstein as “Ahsoka Tano,” Dee Bradley Baker as “Captain Rex” and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Katee Sackhoff as “Bo-Katan,” and Sam Witwer as “Maul.”

