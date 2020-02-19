Redbox is entering the streaming wars and launching Redbox Free Live TV. The service is now available nationally and features nearly 30 different channels with movies and episodic content, including three exclusive Redbox-branded channels. The company said that new devices are launching in the coming weeks, and the company expects to launch 10 additional channels every month.

“Redbox has built one of the most trusted brands in entertainment by consistently delivering value, choice and convenience to our millions of customers,” said Galen Smith, Redbox CEO. “We are expanding our reach to the masses by providing every U.S. consumer access to entertainment – whether that’s at one of our more than 41,000 kiosks, streaming On Demand or streaming Free Live TV.”

You can stream the content on redbox.com and the Redbox app for the Roku platform, iPhone, Apple TV, Android-enabled devices, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, and LG Smart TVs. The service doesn’t require a login, just click “Free Live TV,” choose a channel and start watching.

“The expansion of Redbox into live streaming television builds on the company’s commitment to being the go-to entertainment destination for consumers wanting choice and amazing value. With Free Live TV, we’re now offering an unparalleled level of content choice through our kiosks, on-demand and now free streaming,” said Galen Smith, Redbox CEO. “We know what consumers want to watch and Free Live TV expands the ability to reach consumers and tap into the growing OTT market.”

The Redbox-branded channels include Redbox Rush for action & adventure; Redbox Comedy for movies and stand-up; and Redbox Spotlight for featured & recommended titles. The launch also includes a mix of classic and popular movies and television series, as well as news and short-form entertainment including FilmRise Free Movies, Unsolved Mysteries, Forensic Files, USA TODAY, NowThis, Dove Channel, American Classics, Comedy Dynamics, Maverick Movies, Filmhub, Fail Army, People are Awesome, and others.

Last year, Redbox launched Redbox Entertainment, a new division to produce and distribute original content across its service. Through Redbox Entertainment, the company released “The Fanatic” with John Travolta and “Running with the Devil” with Nicolas Cage and Laurence Fishburne. Another Redbox Entertainment-backed film, “The Lost Husband,” produced by and starring Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel, will hit theaters in April.

