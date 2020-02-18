Following his wins and nominations at the 2020 Academy Awards, Taika Waititi will direct Jude Law in the upcoming half-hour series “The Auteur” on Showtime. Waititi will also write with Peter Warren, and the project is produced by Showtime and Legendary, with Endeavor Content serving as studio. The new show is based on the graphic novel by Rick Spears, James Callahan, and Luigi Anderson, and the announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon by Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

The official description reads, “Desperate to make a great horror movie after a massive bomb, a film producer accidentally traps his production on a backlot with a serial killer. The Auteur is a gonzo horror-comedy, a twisted romance and a glamorous, high wire act of biting satire.

“The Auteur unites the wildly imaginative filmmaker Taika Waititi and the barbed wit of Peter Warren with the undeniable Jude Law in a bloody love letter to the movies that will make you simultaneously die laughing and want to run for your life,” said Israel.

Law received Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for his performances in “Cold Mountain” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” along with two additional Golden Globe nods for “Artificial Intelligence: AI” and “The Young Pope.” His more recent works include “The Rhythm Section” with Blake Lively, “Captain Marvel,” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

Waititi wrote, directed, produced, and starred in “Jojo Rabbit,” which won him an Oscar, a BAFTA and WGA for Best Adapted Screenplay and PGA and DGA nominations, as well as an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Waititi directed “Thor: Ragnarok,” as well as wrote and directed, the feature films “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Boy,” the Oscar nominated short film, “Two Cars, One Night.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.