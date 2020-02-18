Nintendo announced a new coral-colored Nintendo Switch Lite. The company announced the new addition to the Nintendo Switch Lite lineup on Tuesday morning, pricing the unit at $199. The coral-color is the latest option, joining the yellow, gray, and turquoise models.

If you’ve been interested in the Nintendo Switch Lite, which is designed specifically for handheld play, you can find the collection right here on Amazon. The Nintendo Switch and the newer Switch Lite have been one of Nintendo’s most popular consoles of all time, driving sales for “Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening,” “Pokémon Sword,” “Pokémon Shield,” and the new “Animal Crossing: New Horizons game” which is launching on March 20th. If you’re an Animal Crossing fan, you can also grab a standard Nintendo Switch with an Animal Crossing theme on March 13th, one week before the new game releases. That model features the characters Tom Nook, and the Nooklings Timmy and Tommy, and costs $299.

With “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” set to launch in a month, Nintendo will most likely see an uptick in sales for the console. In the game, players embark on the special Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package and are whisked away to an island paradise. Players can roll up their sleeves and start a life from scratch on a deserted island, eventually making their new life whatever they want it to be – whether decorating their home, crafting, customizing their look or sharing the experience with friends, both in real life and on the island. Animal Crossing: New Horizons marks the debut of the Animal Crossing series on Nintendo Switch and introduces new features, such as crafting, pole-vaulting across rivers and so much more.

The Nintendo Switch is $100 less than the regular version, and the Lite has integrated controls and is smaller than the flagship version of Nintendo Switch. You can still play all the games in the Nintendo Switch library that support Handheld mode, but you can’t dock the Lite version, or disconnect the Joy-Cons.

