Netflix’s “Elite: Season 3” now has a premiere date. The YA drama released a quick trailer on Tuesday morning, confirming that the new episodes will drop on March 13th. The series first debuted on Netflix in September 2019, and has quickly become one of the more popular foreign language series in North America. The promotional video doesn’t tease the new episodes, but another trailer will most likely be released before the premiere.

The show’s description reads, “Las Encinas, the best and most exclusive school in Spain where the elite send their children to study, is also where three working class kids have just been admitted after their academy was destroyed by an earthquake and the local council divided up the students between the different schools in the area. The clash between those who have everything and those who have nothing to lose creates the perfect storm that ultimately ends in a murder. Who is behind the crime?”

The recent releases on Netflix include “Locke & Key” and Alison Brie’s “Horse Girl.” Netflix also released the big “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” sequel over the Valentine’s Day weekend, as well as “Love is Blind,” and “Narcos: Mexico.” The future releases include “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon” and the new series “Gentefied” that will release on February 21st. This week, Netflix is releasing Sophia Lillis’ “I Am Not Okay With This” on February 26th, “Altered Carbon: Season 2” on February 27th, and Elle Fanning’s “All the Bright Places” on February 28th.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed all of the March releases yet, but there are a few titles on the slate. Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan stars in “Lost Girls,” which is inspired by Robert Kolker’s best-selling nonfiction book of the same name. Thomasin McKenzie, Gabriel Byrne, and Lola Kirke co-star in the movie, which is scheduled to premiere on March 13th. On March 20th, Netflix subscribers can watch “The Letter for the King” with Amir Wilson, Ruby Serkis, Thaddea Graham, and Gijs Blom. That story is based on the best-selling novel of the same name, and has six episodes.

