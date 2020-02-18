SXSW is just a few weeks away, and while the film slate prepares its world premieres and special screenings, the SXSW Gaming Awards are announcing this year’s nominees. This year’s event starts on March 13th and runs through March 22nd, and this will be the seventh annual SXSW Gaming Awards. This year’s winners will be honored by hosts Wil Wheaton and Janina Gavankar, and the awards will be given out on March 15th. If you can’t make it to the event with us this year, you can stream it at twitch.tv/sxswgaming and twitch.tv/ultimategamemaster.

“Gaming is an important part of the creative ecosystem that comes together in Austin every March.,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer for SXSW. “The SXSW Gaming Awards provides our community with an opportunity to celebrate achievements and hear from the brightest minds in the field while taking advantage of the unique mix of industries that gather at our event.”

“Like film, television, and music, gaming is an art form that inspires, entertains, and challenges. Transcending language and culture, genre and platform, tens of millions of gamers across the globe play games, alone and together, every day,” said host Wil Wheaton. “It is such an honor and privilege to celebrate and recognize all the amazing humans who work so hard, for so long, to create and support the games we all love.”

“The artists in the games industry are among the smartest creators in modern culture. They are a powerful force and continue to see its potential expand,” said host Janina Gavankar. “I hope that in celebrating the exceptional talents of game creators and sharing the positive impacts games can have, we open the door for people across industries to become part of the community.”

2020 SXSW Gaming Awards Nominees

Video Game of the Year

Control — Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Devil May Cry 5 — Capcom

Disco Elysium — ZA/UM

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — FromSoftware / Activision

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Mobile Game of the Year

Call of Duty Mobile — TiMi Studios / Activision

Sayonara Wild Hearts — Simogo / Annapurna Interactive

Sky: Children of the Light — thatgamecompany

Where Cards Fall — Snowman

Whispers of a Machine — Clifftop Games / Raw Fury

Tabletop Game of the Year

Paladins of the West Kingdom — Renegade Game Studios

Parks — Keymaster Games

Pax Pamir — Wehrlegig Games

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon — Awaken Realms

Taverns of Tiefenthal — North Star Games

XR Game of the Year

Blood & Truth — Sony Interactive Entertainment

No Man’s Sky BEYOND VR — Hello Games

Pistol Whip — Cloudhead Games

The Under Presents — Tender Claws

tori — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America, Inc.

Trending Game of the Year

Apex Legends — Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Borderlands 3 — Gearbox Software / 2K Games

Death Stranding — Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Pokemon Sword and Shield — Game Freak / The Pokemon Company, Nintendo

Super Mario Maker 2 — Nintendo

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award

Death Stranding — Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Disco Elysium — ZA/UM

Knights and Bikes — Foam Sword / Double Fine Productions

Overland — Finji

Sea of Solitude — Jo-Mei Games / Electronic Arts

Most Promising New Intellectual Property

Astral Chain — PlatinumGames / Nintendo

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — ArtPlay / 505 Games

Control — Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Katana ZERO — Askiisoft / Devolver Digital

The Outer Worlds — Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division

Excellence in Animation

Apex Legends — Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Death Stranding — Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

KINGDOM HEARTS III — Square Enix

Luigi’s Mansion 3 — Nintendo

Mortal Kombat 11 — NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Art

Control — Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Disco Elysium — ZA/UM

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening — Nintendo

Luigi’s Mansion 3 — Nintendo

Sayonara Wild Hearts — Simogo / Annapurna Interactive

Excellence in Design

Astral Chain — PlatinumGames / Nintendo

Control — Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Disco Elysium — ZA/UM

Luigi’s Mansion 3 — Nintendo

Outer Wilds — Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive

Excellence in Gameplay

Astral Chain — PlatinumGames / Nintendo

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Infinity Ward / Activision

Devil May Cry 5 — Capcom

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — FromSoftware / Activision

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Excellence in Multiplayer

Apex Legends — Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Infinity Ward / Activision

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers — Square Enix

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne — Capcom

Mortal Kombat 11 — NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Musical Score

Death Stranding — Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Devil May Cry 5 — Capcom

Disco Elysium — ZA/UM

Outer Wilds — Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive

Sayonara Wild Hearts — Simogo / Annapurna Interactive

Excellence in Narrative

Control — Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Death Stranding — Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Disco Elysium — ZA/UM

Outer Wilds — Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive

A Plague Tale: Innocence — Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive

Excellence in SFX

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Infinity Ward / Activision

Luigi’s Mansion 3 — Nintendo

Mortal Kombat 11 — NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil 2 — Capcom

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Excellence in Technical Achievement

Concrete Genie — Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Control — Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Death Stranding — Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Devil May Cry 5 — Capcom

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — FromSoftware / Activision

Excellence in Visual Achievement

Control — Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Death Stranding — Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Outer Worlds — Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — FromSoftware / Activision

