Apple released a first look trailer for “Amazing Stories,” a new series coming to Apple TV+ from Steven Spielberg and showrunners Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. The new series is an Apple TV+ exclusive, and it will premiere on March 6th.

The description read, “A reimagining of the original anthology series, each episode of “Amazing Stories” will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers.”

Episode directors for the first season include Chris Long, Mark Mylod, Michael Dinner, Susanna Fogel, and Sylvain White. A few of the stars include Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander, and the late Robert Forster. The series is executive produced by Spielberg, Eddy Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Chris Long, Don Kurt and David H. Goodman, and produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television. Apple released the video on social media on Monday afternoon, telling followers, “Five tales. Infinite imagination.”

If you’re looking for something to stream on Apple TV+ you can try “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” from the team behind “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The first season has nine episodes and was co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The live-action comedy follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. McElhenney and Day serve as executive producers on the project, along with Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot, David Hornsby, and Megan Ganz. That series was already renewed for a second season.

Apple also ordered a second season for “Home Before Dark,” a dramatic mystery series inspired by the reporting of young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak. That project is launching on Apple TV+ in April and was directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu. The series will premiere its first three episodes on April 3rd, and new episodes will premiere weekly every Friday. “Home Before Dark” follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

