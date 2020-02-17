The producers of “Stranger Things” have a new series coming to Netflix called “I am not Okay with This,” and you can get a quick preview from the trailer that was released on Tuesday morning. The show is based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel, and the series stars Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Richard Ellis, Kathleen Rose Perkins, and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong.

Netflix’s description reads, “I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.”

If you need something to stream over the holiday weekend, you can catch up on “Locke & Key” and Alison Brie’s “Horse Girl.” Netflix also released the big “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” sequel over the Valentine’s Day weekend, as well as “Love is Blind,” and “Narcos: Mexico.” If you’re all set with rom-coms, you can switch gears and watch “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon.” The new series “Gentefied” will release on February 21stm and you can set a reminder to catch “Altered Carbon: Season 2” on February 27th, and Elle Fanning’s “All the Bright Places” on February 28th.

Sophia Lillis recently starred in the horror-thriller “Gretel & Hansel” with Samuel Leakey, Charles Babalola, and Alice Krige. The film struggled in an overcrowded box office back in January and made $6.1M on its domestic opening weekend. Lillis is also expected to star in the crime-drama “The Thicket” with Noomi Rapace and Peter Dinklage, and “The Burning Season” with Naomi Watts.

If you like the song in the “All the Bright Places” video, it’s “Call The Police” by LCD Soundsystem. You can watch the preview below and catch the first season on February 26th.

