The TBS comedy “The Last O.G.” is coming back for a third season in April. The network announced this week that the sitcom will return on April 7th, and there’s even a quick teaser to watch for the new episodes. The show stars Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish and was co-created by Academy Award winner Jordan Peele. Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Bresha Webb, Anna Maria Horsford, Derek Gaines, and Joel Marsh Garland will all return to their roles for the new season.

The Season 3 description reads, “After serving his time at the halfway house and having his food truck go up in flames, season three finds Tray (Morgan) forced into finding a new place to live, and new forms of income. He lands in gentrified Brooklyn with a host of colorful, hipster neighbors, where he begins to give “hood legend” walking tours of the city that is forever changing around him. Meanwhile, Tray’s ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) is presented with the business opportunity of a lifetime, which could mean big changes for the whole family.”

TBS also confirmed a few of the guest stars that will be appearing in the new episodes. The names include Mike Tyson, Katt Williams, J.B. Smoove, Sasheer Zamata, Marla Gibbs, John Amos, Zach Cherry, Chelsea Frei, Lord Jamar, Clifton Powell, Roy Wood Jr., H. Michael Croner, and Andrew Richardson. You can also look for appearances by Karrueche Tran and Chris Bosh.

A sneak peek of the premiere episode will air on March 28th, following the Elite Eight game on TBS and April 4th following the Final Four game on TBS and TNT.

The Last O.G. is executive produced by Tracy Morgan, Jordan Peele, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Joel Zadak, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Carl Jones, and Steve Ast. Co-executive producers include Jason Wang and Win Rosenfeld.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.