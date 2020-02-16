CBS All announced that “The Good Fight: Season 4” will premiere on April 9th. The network also reminded viewers that new episodes of the 10-episode fourth season will be available on-demand each Thursday, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers. The show stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy joined season four in a recurring role.

The new season’s description reads, “Season four of The Good Fight finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence.”

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers on the “The Good Fight,” which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, and Jonathan Tolins also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

The show is part of CBS All Access’ growing lineup, which includes “The Twilight Zone,” “Why Women Kill,” and “Interrogation.” CBS is also working on the new series “The Stand,” based on the Stephen King novel, and a remake of “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” The network also has “The Harper House” and an untitled project from Richard Linklater in the works, as well as “Tooning out the News.” The tentpole of the service has been the Star Trek content, which now includes “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Picard,” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

You can find the CBS All Access app right here on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.

