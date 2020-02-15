The Syfy network announced the series premiere date for “Vagrant Queen: Season 1.” The 10-episode series will premiere on Syfy on March 27th, and the show features Adriyan Rae, Alex McGregor, Paul du Toit, and Tim Rozon. The series is based on the original comic books from Vault Comics, and “Vagrant Queen” is comprised of an all-female team of writers and directors with Jem Garrard serving as creator and showrunner.

The official description reads, “Vagrant Queen follows Elida (Adriyan Rae) from child queen to orphaned outcast, as she scavenges the treacherous corners of the galaxy, always one step ahead of the Republic government out to extinguish her bloodline. When her old friend Isaac (Tim Rozon) shows up claiming her mother Xevelyn is still alive, they head off with their new ally, Amae (Alex McGregor), to stage a rescue that will take her back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood, Commander Lazaro (Paul du Toit).”

The show is produced by Blue Ice Pictures and filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. Jem Garrard developed the series for television and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Lance Samuels and Daniel Iron serve as executive producers, and F.J. DeSanto and Damian Wassel also serve as executive producers.

“Vagrant Queen” joins the other hit series on Syfy like “The Magicians” and “Wynonna Earp.” This summer, the network is launching “Resident Alien,” which stars Alan Tudyk. That series is based on the Dark Horse comics, and the show follows Harry, an alien that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. The show’s description adds, “Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?”

Syfy is also working on a “Chucky” television series, based on the “Child’s Play” horror franchise, and “The League of Pan” from the Peter Pan franchise.

