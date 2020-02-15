CBS’ “Love Island: Season 2” will start with a two-hour premiere on May 21st. The network stated that after the premiere, one-hour episodes will air six nights per week and that viewers will get a new weekly recap show on Saturdays. Arielle Vandenberg will host the second season, and CBS confirmed that narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with an all-new cast of Islanders for the U.S. version. The series is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company.

The show features a group of single “Islanders” who come together in a tropical villa, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders must couple up – those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

“Love Island: Season 2” is part of CBS’ 2020 summer slate, and in 2019, the show was a consistent hit in both linear and digital viewing among women across several key demos. “Love Island “is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster, and Chet Fenster are executive producers on the show. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

