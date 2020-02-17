The lightning-fast “Sonic the Hedgehog” opened in theaters nationwide this weekend against the horror-thriller “Fantasy Island” and the dramas “Ordinary Love,” “Downhill,” and “The Photograph.” Moviegoers also had several limited-releases to choose from over the romantic-holiday, but Sonic had no time outpacing the competition at the weekend box office.

Paramount Pictures “Sonic the Hedgehog” not only topped the box-office this weekend, but the movie had a larger opening than Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Detective Pikachu.” Sonic made an estimated $57M across the traditional three-day weekend, which is the best opening ever for a movie based on a video game. Jeff Fowler directed “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and the movie features Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, James Marsden, and Adam Pally. The new release pushed “Birds of Prey” down to second-place overall on the domestic charts, but the film did make another $17M. Now in its second week in theaters, Harley Quinn’s latest movie has made $61M domestically. Cathy Yan directed “Birds of Prey,” and the movie stars Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ella Jay Basco.

Sony Pictures’ “Fantasy Island” adaptation landed in third-place with a $12.4M opening weekend across 2,784 locations. Jeff Wadlow directed “Fantasy Island,” and the movie features Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Charlotte McKinney, and Michael Peña. Universal Pictures’ “The Photograph” wasn’t too far behind, bringing in $12.2M at 2,516 locations. Stella Meghie wrote and directed “The Photograph,” which stars LaKeith Stanfield, Issa Rae, Chelsea Peretti, and Teyonah Parris. Sony Pictures’ “Bad Boys for Life” dropped to fifth-place overall with an $11.3M weekend to round out the top five. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed “Bad Boys for Life,” and the movie stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, and Paola Nuñez.

Not making the list but worth mentioning is “Downhill,” which made $4.6M at the specialty box-office. Nat Faxon and Jim Rash directed “Downhill,” and the movie stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto, and Zoe Chao. The comedy “First Lady” had a $45.5K opening across 68 locations, and “Ordinary Love” made $24.8K at 3 locations. Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn directed “Ordinary Love,” and the movie features Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, David Wilmot, and Amit Shah. Nina May wrote and directed “First Lady,” and the comedy features Nancy Stafford, Corbin Bernsen, and Stacey Dash.

Harrison Ford’s “The Call of the Wild” and Katie Holmes’ “Brahms: The Boy II” are the two big releases next weekend, but several movies are opening at the specialty box office. Anya Taylor-Joy’s “Emma” is opening against the horror-thriller “True Fiction,” and the drama “Goldie.”

