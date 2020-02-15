The next “Into the Dark” episode is called “Into the Dark: Crawlers,” and it launches on Hulu on March 6th. Directed by Brandon Zuck, working off a script by Catherine Wignall and Mike Gan, the new episode stars Jude Demorest, Pepi Sonuga, Giorgia Whigham, Olivia Liang, and Cameron Fuller. It’s launching a little early for St. Patrick’s day, but that just gives you more time to plan your weekend activities for the holiday.

The episode’s description reads, “Crawlers is set on Saint Patrick’s Day – a night of wild parties and drunken revelry – and follows three unlikely friends who band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens.”

If you’re new to the “Into the Dark” franchise, the series is a monthly horror event series from Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story. February’s episode was “My Valentine,” and January featured “Midnight Kiss.”

Hulu has two big projects planned for March. The documentary “Hillary” is set to debut on March 6th, and the series premiere of “Little Fires Everywhere” is scheduled for March 18th. Now that Disney owns FOX, as well as FX, it’s expanding the FX content available on Hulu. Two new comedies are set to premiere in March, “Dave” and “Breeders,” as well as “Better Things: Season 4” and “Cake.” The FX shows will still debut on regular cable, then you can watch them on Hulu. This also includes the full library of “American Horror Story,” “Archer,” “Atlanta,” “Fargo,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Mayans M.C.,” “Taboo,” and the comedy “What We Do in the Shadows.” You can also catch up on old favorites like “Fosse/Verdon,” “The League,” “Legion,” “The Strain,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “You’re the Worst,” and “Wilfred.”

