After years of silence, Square Enix is suddenly releasing video after video to promote the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake. Scheduled to release on April 10th, the latest cinematic release is the game’s opening movie, outfitted with all the fancy upgrades and digital enhancements. The game is scheduled to premiere on the Playstation 4, and it’s a reimagining of the iconic original RPG from 1997. Square Enix has stated that while it won’t be an exact copy of the original game, it will be “diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before.”

The “Final Fantasy VII Remake” is set to release across multiple installments, and the first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar. The game features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with the strategic, command-based combat from yesteryear.

If you played the original, there’s plenty of scenes to enjoy in the opening movie. The video pans across the desolate terrain to reveal the city of Midgar, where most of the early game took place. You take a quick tour across several of the cities’ sectors, and you even see the playground that played a key role in the original’s story. The mako reactor is the centerpiece of the city, and it shows up after the quick city tour. Fans get a taste of the remastered score, and quick introductions to the train, Aerith Gainsborough, Cloud Strife, Shinra soldiers, Avalanche, and Barret Wallace.

At the beginning of the game, players will be drawn into a world where the shadowy Shinra Electric Power Company controls the planet’s very life force. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche.

