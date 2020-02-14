The follow up to the 2019 YA romance-drama “After” now has a teaser trailer. The new installment is called “After We Collided,” and fans can’t get enough of this love-troubled couple steaming up the screen. The studio released the trailer on social media on Friday afternoon, telling followers, “A little Valentine’s Day gift from us to you.” The “After We Collided” trailer doesn’t give us a premiere date, and it only says that the film will release sometime in 2020. The sequel stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Dylan Sprouse, Charlie Weber, Louise Lombard, and Candice King.

The official description reads, “Hardin will always be… Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with— or has he been a stranger all along? She wishes she could walk away. It’s just not that easy. Not with the memory of the passionate nights they spent together. Still, Tessa’s not sure she can endure one more broken promise. She’s focused on her studies and just starting an exciting new internship at Vance Publishing. She’s also being pursued by Trevor, a handsome new co-worker who is exactly the kind of guy she should be with. Hardin knows he made a mistake, possibly the biggest one of his life. He wants to right his wrongs and overcome his demons. He’s not going to lose Tessa without a fight. But can he change? Will he change… for love? AFTER WE COLLIDED… Life will never be the same.”

The original “After” released in April 2019, and had a modest $6M domestic opening. The film became a massive hit for the studio, going on to make over $69.7M from an estimated $14M budget. At the time this article was written, the teaser trailer was already the #6 trending video on YouTube, so fans seem eager for the big release date.

