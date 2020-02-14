BBC America announced the premiere date for Killing Eve: Season 3 on Friday afternoon. The show was recently renewed for a fourth season, and the new episodes start on April 26th. “Killing Eve” will once again air on both BBC America and AMC, and season three stars Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice Award winner Sandra Oh, Emmy and BAFTA winner Jodie Comer, Emmy nominee and BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw, and BAFTA nominee Kim Bodnia. According to BBC America, Season two of Killing Eve had the highest rate of growth of any returning TV drama since the final season of AMC’s “Breaking Bad” in 2013, doubling its season one audience in Live+SD.

The network’s official description for the new season states, “The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle, the assassin without a job, Eve is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls.”

Sally Woodward Gentle, executive producer for Sid Gentle Films Ltd., said, “Where do we start? It’s six months after the bloody events in Rome with Eve and Villanelle both feeling that they have restarted their lives, but both fooling themselves horribly. This is a season about identity, self-determination and chaos.”

The new additions to the cast for the upcoming third season includes Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina. British writer Suzanne Heathcote serves as lead writer and executive producer for season three, with executive producers Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote, and Sandra Oh. Nige Watson also serves as producer on the series.

